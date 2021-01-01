Obituary for Richard (Rick) Austin Russell

Richard (Rick)

Austin Russell

December 9, 1946 – December 20, 2020

Rick passed away after a short illness in the hospital. He was living in Mesquite Nevada where he retired 2 years ago.

He was born in Washington DC to Lieutenant General Austin James Russell and Bernadine Frossard Russell, both of Monett, Missouri.

He went to several Catholic schools, graduating from Creighton High in 1964. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1968.

He moved a lot being in an Air Force Family. He always found fun activities, sometimes parental disapproved, and convinced others to go along. He grew up with horses and pretty much lived at the stables with his sisters those years.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed year round golfing in Mesquite. He has many friends he shared this love with. He was also an avid skier and he enjoyed hiking into the back country where the great powder was.

After college he was able to live in Europe for a few years, where he worked, travelled, and always found adventure. He lived in the Seal Beach area before settling in Utah, where he lived for 40 years. He could walk to the ski lift from his house, and got to spend many days in the mountains.

He worked in the Bar/Restaurant business where he met many lifelong friends. He had friends all over the country whom he kept in touch with over the years. He loved to cook and to read, and he was a history buff. He had millions of sports statistics in his head and loved to tell you about each player.

He loved driving along the rivers and wanted to know where every one of them joined, and flowed to the oceans.

He loved road trips, taking the back roads, and exploring new cities.

He loved his family fiercely, and will miss the many cousins and relatives he leaves behind.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Grandparents, sister Cathy, and wife Carolyn. He leaves behind his wife Shirlee, her 4 children and spouses, and 5 grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Julie (Jeff) Grime of South Carolina, his nephews Stuart (Alison) Grime and grand niece Camille, and Rick Grime , and Great nephew Austin. He also leaves Sister Jane Russell of Milwaukee.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we will schedule a celebration of life at a later date in Park City.