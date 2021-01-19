Obituary for Robert Edward Sullivan

Robert Edward

Sullivan

December 5, 1961 – January 14, 2021

Bob Sullivan (Sully) of Park City, Utah, formerly of Melrose, Mass, passed away on January 14 in his home after a heroic battle with cancer at the age of 59. Sully is the beloved son of Joseph and the late Jean Sullivan, and is survived by his daughter Samantha Jean, her mother Christina, and his siblings Tony and wife Mary Ann, Jane (Nickodemus) and husband John, Neal and wife Mary Beth, and David and wife Andrea. Sully was also dearly loved by his nieces and nephews as well as many cousins, business colleagues and friends too numerous to count.

Sully had three passions in life: skiing, golf and most of all his daughter Sam. He treasured his time with her, whether it was skiing the trails of Deer Valley or going to see their favorite bands live in concert. Sully was especially proud of Sam’s musical talents, which include playing a number of instruments and writing her own music. He loved seeing her play either solo or with her band in a number of venues in Park City. They were best friends and did nearly everything together.

While he may have lived in Park City, Sully never lost his Boston sensibility and love of Beantown sports teams. Sully graduated from Melrose High School in 1980 and St. Michael’s College in 1984. He especially loved hosting his many friends from high school and college in Park City, where he would take them skiing at Deer Valley or golfing at his favorite club, The Jeremy, which his house overlooked.

Sully was an incredibly talented skier and golfer. Many say that he was the best skier in Park City. He didn’t just ski down the mountain, he flew. He flew past everyone. Even the professional skiers! He was also an incredible golfer. He even got a hole in one! He was always so humble even though he was so talented. He treated everyone equally and was nice to everyone. He was a very chilled out guy and also always knew how to make people laugh.

Sully lived a life of passion for doing what he loved while gathering many new friends along the journey. His genuine and loving nature touched many hearts, and his sense of humor and positivity throughout his cancer battle was so admirable. He will be greatly missed by all.

Due to the pandemic, the funeral will be for family only at Gately Funeral Home, http://www.gatelyfh.com. A memorial for friends and family will be held at a later date when Covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Basic Cancer Research at http://www.jimmyfund.org.