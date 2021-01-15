Obituary for Robert Martin Neumeister, Jr

Robert Martin

Neumeister, Jr

November 15, 1949 – January 5, 2021

Robert Martin Neumeister, Jr. of Park City, Utah and Vero Beach, Florida passed away with his loving family at his side in Park City on January 05, 2021.

Bob was a graduate of Vanderbilt University in 1971, where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Anne. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves and received an MBA from the Colgate Darden Graduate School of Business, University of Virginia in 1973. In addition, he holds an honorary degree from American Sentinel University.

He spent his 35 year professional career working in Finance and Telecommunications, serving as the CFO, Executive Vice President, and on the Board of Directors for several Fortune 500 companies.

In retirement, Bob and Mary Anne loved to travel, spend time with their beloved grandchildren, do volunteer work, and be outdoors as much as possible. Bob also developed a passion for beekeeping and nature conservancy.

Bob is survived by his wife Mary Anne of 50 years, his two daughters, Elizabeth Spears of Chesapeake, VA and Jennifer Haglin of Park City, UT, son in laws: Michael Spears and Peter Haglin, Granddaughters; Heidi, Holly, and Sadie Rose and sister, Karen Neumeister of Charlottesville, VA. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s honor can be made to: The National Ability Center, Park City, Utah, Best Friends Animal Society, Utah, or the Nature Conservancy.

