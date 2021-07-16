Obituary for Robert R. Kessler
Kessler
January 21, 1953 – July 8, 2021
Patient, intelligent, determined, dedicated, reliable, fun, modest, memorable… these are merely a few words that describe Bob. He was passionate about his job as a Professor at the University of Utah. He found ways to make light of challenges with his optimistic charm. He loved learning new things, traveling, teaching, and discovering innovative technologies. Bob made the most of life and will surely be missed.
Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos and view with his family and view an extended obituary at http://www.starksfuneral.com.
If you would like to honor Bob, please consider a donation to the Kessler Family Scholarship Fund at the University of Utah, which aids the success of undergraduate students in the EAE video game design program:
https://ugive.app.utah.edu/designation/2324
The link goes directly to the giving page for EAE and your gift can be placed in memory of Bob. In the special instructions box, you can specify that your donation is for The Kessler Family Scholarship Fund.
