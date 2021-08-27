Obituary for Robin Walker Sletten

Robin Walker

Sletten

January 16, 1957 – July 29, 2021

It is with great sadness that the Sletten family announces the death of Robin Walker Sletten. Robin passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, at their home in Park City.

She was born in Fort Stockton, TX, on January 16, 1957 to loving parents, Bobby Reginald Walker and Patty Glen Jackson, whom she deeply adored throughout her entire lifetime. Her family, including her two younger brothers James (Jim) and John Walker, moved to Tripoli, Libya in 1965 where their father worked as a geophysicist in the oil industry. Thus began the start of a fascinating life for Robin, where she alternated the adventure of growing up in North Africa and exploring Roman ruins and the Libyan culture, to trips to Europe, and annual visits back to the States to her grandparents’ hometown of El Dorado, Arkansas. Robin cherished all her childhood memories, and often spoke of returning to El Dorado and buying and restoring the family home there.

The local school system that had been set up by the oil companies in Libya only took students through the 9th grade, so when the time came, Robin moved to Lugano, Switzerland where she attended The American School in Switzerland (TASIS), and completed high school at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, CT. She then moved to Lake Forest, IL where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Lake Forest College.

Following college, Robin moved to downtown Chicago and worked for the National Association of Realtors at their headquarters on North Michigan Avenue, where she met and fell in love with her now husband, Mark Sletten. Mark and Robin were married in 1982 and lived in San Francisco and other U.S. cities before moving to Park City in 1992. They have resided at their house in Park Meadows ever since, while also spending much of their time at their cherished cabin on the McKenzie River in Vida, Oregon.

Robin had a contagious laugh, a smile that lit up a room, and she will be forever missed by her family and many friends. A devoted daughter, wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, she was particularly passionate about animal rescue and frequently adopted abandoned or surrendered senior Labrador Retrievers to provide them with a safe and loving forever home. In Robin’s memory, and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, a no-kill shelter that she dearly loved (bestfriends.org/sanctuary).

Robin is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Mark Sletten; daughter, Johnie Meredith Bernstein; stepchildren Jason Sletten, Jennifer Sletten-Sachs, and Hollie Atkinson; and five grandchildren; brothers John Walker, James Walker and his wife Lisa O’Neill, and four nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.