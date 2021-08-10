Obituary for Samuel Bergi Asibi Larwerh

Samuel Bergi

Asibi Larwerh

July 25, 1981 – August 2, 2021

Samuel Bergi Asibi Larwerh passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2021. He was born in Spokane, Washington to Sharon (Scown) Larwerh, and moved to Utah at two months old, spending his most formative years in Park City. Bergi is preceded in death by his Brother, Tettey Kodjo Larwerh. He is survived by his Mother, Sharon Larwerh, Aunt/Second-Mother, Carolyn Scown, Cousin/Brother, Nicoli Scown, an enormous and loving family of friends, and too many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins to name.

Bergi had an independent soul full of kindness, generosity, and concern for all who he met. He took the time to listen to friends, and always approached strangers with an openness that was only matched by his warmth.

To know Bergi to his core was simply not possible. He was a man of riddles, wit, and poetry, laced together with shy chuckles, shrugged shoulders, and well-worn black hoodies. At times Bergi was a wallflower, others he commanded rooms with speeches and poetic prose that captivated all who could hear.

Bergi was passionate about his work in the theater, which he started at the young age of 13 when he first joined clubs in middle school. He loved his years of travelling, working stage for Thriller, Ballet West, Odyssey Dance Theater, and many more. Whether hanging from rafters, working lights, or tearing down sets, he found joy in hard work, comradery, and the art of putting on a beautiful show.

We will honor the memory of Bergi at an informal memorial held on Sunday, August 22nd, at Junior’s Tavern, 30 E Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

May St. Peter make you tie your shoes.