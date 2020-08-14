Obituary for Sarah Colby-Dobell
September 16, 1996 – August 3, 2020
The world lost a lot of light, laughter, and sparkle when Sarah Cynthia Colby-Dobell, a 2015 graduate of Park City High School, passed away on August 3.
It is difficult to capture the vibrant and loving person that Sarah was in writing. She was hilarious and could find the humor in any situation. She was a loving friend, the kind who would get out of bed at any hour to drive to help someone in need. Sarah had a feisty personality and was quick to defend the weak and challenge those in power. In middle school, she came home with a note from a bullying victim on her school bus thanking Sarah for standing up to the bullies. Everyone who met Sarah marveled at her natural beauty. She adored animals and was a devoted mother to her cat, Muffin.
Sarah was a biology student at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.
A lover of plants and nature, she worked in an aquaponics lab and was a board member of Queen’s conservation club. She helped students in crisis as a volunteer for a community crisis line. Sarah was a talented seamstress and designer who worked for Queen’s charity fashion show to raise money for victims of sexual violence. In her free time, she made clothes for herself and her friends.
She loved cooking elaborate meals from scratch, exploring new countries with friends, dancing at parties without a care for what others thought, hiking with her aunties, texting goofy selfies to her mom, spending time on the water, and being the nudge toward any exciting and impulsive adventure.
Sarah is survived by her mother, Julie Dobell, her twin, Erin Colby-Dobell, her brothers, Nick and Joe Colby, aunts and uncles, dozens of cousins, and many dear friends including Sara Tabin, Molly Leavens, Katie Kelly, Keaton Quinn, and Connor Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Summit Land Conservancy in Sarah’s honor.
