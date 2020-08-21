Obituary for Sarah Evelyn Paul

Sarah Evelyn Paul

March 18, 1935 – August 15, 2020

Sarah Paul passed away peacefully after complications from a stroke she suffered from in May 2015. She was born in Burbank, CA and grew up in Southern California. She enjoyed swimming competitively and won several medals as a child. She also played the drums in her high school band. She went on to marry Benjamin Wolfe and had three children, Kim, Benny and Karen. Benjamin was in the Air Force and they lived in several different countries. After her first divorce, she married her second husband, Francis James Paul (Jim) and had two more children, Jimmy and Helen. James went on to adopt Sarah’s three previous children. They lived in Lodi, CA where she received her Nursing Degree. Sarah had a deep passion for the outdoors which included skiing all winter and volunteering for The National Ski Patrol at Bear Valley for over 20 years. During the summer, she enjoyed camping, hiking, boating on the Delta, and being at the ocean. She later went on to be an abalone diver. After her divorce, Sarah became a traveling nurse in many states and finally settled in Oakley, Utah. In Utah, she gained new passions for fishing, hunting, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and ATV riding. After she retired from nursing she started her own successful business, Summit Drug Screening. Sarah loved to share her adventures with her family and friends. Sarah lived a wild, crazy and adventurous life! Sarah is proceeded in death by her parents Otis and Ella Crittendon, her brother Billy Crittendon, daughter Kim Matwijiw and son James Paul. She is survived by her son Ben Paul, daughter Karen Paul (grandson Lance DuPriest, granddaughter Lindsey and Garrett Colli, great grandson Grant). Her daughter Helen Iturraran (grandsons Thomas and Kyle, granddaughter Sydney). Helen’s fiancé Greg Duncan and his children Delaney and Caleb. Granddaughter Emily from James Paul and daughter in law Casey (James’ wife) and too many friends who are considered extended family to mention them all. You know who you are and know that Sarah loved you. Because of her passion for her animals and her horses, in lieu of flowers, you can donate to The Wildlife Society of Utah (https://wildlife.com/donate/). A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. You can send condolences to P.O. Box 872, Park City, Utah 84060.