Obituary for Stephen Michael Doilney

Stephen Michael

Doilney

November 9, 1944 – November 28, 2020

Mike Doilney passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on the morning of November 28th, 2020 after a gallant battle with brain cancer.

Mike is survived by his wife, Toni, of 52 years, his son Jake Doilney of Park City, his daughter Essie Roberts of Whitefish, Montana, his brother Jim Doilney of Park City. He has six wonderful grandchildren: Waylon, Holden, Greta, Mackenna, Liam and Sebby. Mike was loved and respected by his extended family; Toni’s father, David Wiegman (94) and brothers Nelson and David Wiegman, Essie’s husband Henry Roberts and the many nieces and nephews and their growing families coast to coast. Especially dear to Mike and Toni are their lifelong friends, Diane and Carl Dofelmier, Mike and Linda Barnes, and Connie and Bill Marolt.

Mike grew up in Aberdeen, Maryland. He met Toni in the summer of 1966. They were “working” at the beach in a popular Ocean City restaurant. Of course, he was the cook, and she was the waitress. It was love at first sight! They were married in 1968.

If you knew Mike, you knew how much he loved his sports. Whether it was baseball, intramural basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer, skiing, golf. You name it, he played it. He was especially proud of competing in the Racquetball Nationals in Memphis, TN in his 50’s.

Mike received his MBA from American University, worked for Naval Intelligence during the Vietnam years, and held 3 teaching jobs to support his young family. He taught math to junior high schoolers, Accounting at the Washington Technical Institute, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland. If ever anyone embodied the word Entrepreneur, it was Mike Doilney. He was never afraid of taking the big risky leap. He moved West, to a ski resort in Utah with his brother Jim, opening a restaurant, the Corner Store still owned by Mike’s nephew, Max Doilney. Their parents thought they were crazy and would soon be returning to Maryland. However, this did not happen. The brothers then opened an après-ski bar with daily video of skiers on a big screen. This was maybe the first sports bar in Utah! He shifted his interest to the new real estate market that was opening up in Park City in the 1970’s. New homes and condos were being built in Park Meadows and around the golf course. It was an exciting time of change in Park City and Mike was a part of it. He worked with his brother Jim and best friend, Mike Barnes to develop projects in Deer Valley (Solamere, The Cache), condos and communities in the Junction (Pinebrook, Blackhawk, Trout Creek). He also restored and built buildings in the historic district of Main Street.

When his 2 children went off to college, it was time to move further West. On to California and the beautiful wine country. Mike, the entrepreneur, said no problem – let’s grow grapes and start a winery. With willing partners from Park City (Chins, MacQuoids, Sargetakis, Barnes) they started Parallel Wines – a nod to their skiing background and their love of food, wine, and the beautiful Napa Valley. The partnership continues today, producing a limited number of elegant wines (with the help of Phillipe Melka).

Mike had a wide range of creative interests. He loved art, travel, food, architecture, and design. He and Toni enjoyed family trips to Ireland, France, Italy, Egypt, China, Japan, and Russia. Most people did not know that he studied his French daily with the hope of someday living in Europe. He was also planning to explore his creative side – to be a sculptor or glass artist.

Although he lived life fully with loving kindness towards all, he was not finished. Sadly, cancer cut short his creative dreams and ambitions. He will be laid to rest in the Park City Cemetery. In the summer the family hopes to have a small celebration of a “life well lived.” We miss this loving, kind, gentle man. He meant so much to all of us. The family would like to thank the kind caregivers of Applegate Homecare & Hospice, Danville Support Services, and Emerald Care.