Obituary for Steve Holcomb
March 3, 1947 – January 6, 2021
Steve Holcomb passed away suddenly on January 6, 2021. Steve moved to Park City in 1976 with his family and spent most of his adult life in Summit County.
Steve was a loving father and always a prankster. He loved a laugh and would often go to great lengths to pull off a joke or a surprise. He was an avid outdoorsman and the kind of guy you would want with you if you got caught in the woods overnight. He was a man of many interests and loved to share his opinion and passions with others. He was a good friend and cared deeply about many. He loved food and enjoyed cooking and exploring new ingredients and methods all the time. No cheese was too stinky for him!
Steve was an active man and loved all that Summit County had to offer – he was passionate about biathlon, cross country skiing, and all types of bikes especially his unicycle. He also loved to garden and outdoor adventures. He is survived by his two daughters, Megan Holcomb and Stephanie (Holcomb) Petersen, the mother of his children, Jean Anne Schaefer and his seven grandchildren, Sten, Aidan, Fritz, Raife, Anabelle, Xander and Max Jack. Steve is preceded in death by his son, the late Steven Holcomb, also a Parkite. It is a great comfort for his family to know he is with Steven now. Steve touched many lives and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held as soon as we can safely gather and will be announced in the Park Record.
