Obituary for Thomas Fendler

Thomas Fendler

June 7, 2021

Thomas J. Fendler of Park City, UT passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Easton, PA. He was 21.

Born in Doylestown, PA he resided in Solebury, PA before moving to Park City, UT in 2012.

Tommy graduated from Park City High School with Honors in 2018. He enjoyed mountain biking, skiing, and nature. Tommy had an unparalleled love and passion for mountain biking and competed in the sport for several years. Tommy was a champion, a fighter, an athlete, and an explorer. But most importantly Tommy was a kind soul to all.

He was the beloved son of Frank and Susan (Budd) Fendler; dear brother of Dan Fendler; loving grandson of Frank and Trudy Fendler, Daniel Budd and the late Sharon Budd; cherished nephew, cousin, and dear friend to many.

A memorial gathering and celebration of Tommy’s Life will be held at the Park City Community Church 4501 UT-224, Park City, UT on Sunday, June 27th from 1:00 pm – 3 pm, with a reception and short MTB ride to follow. Information regarding the service and Tommy’s journey in life are posted on Tommy Fendler’s Instagram account.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation and Tommy’s name to one of the following charities: Connect https://connectsummitcounty.org/ or Green Gulch Farm https://www.sfzc.org/practice-centers/green-gulch-farm Frank recently joined the board of directors for Connect and Sue feels strongly about the mission of Green Gulch.

Please send condolences and stories of Tommy to ffendler@gmail.com