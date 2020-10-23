Obituary for Thomas “Tom” William Kullen

Thomas “Tom”

William Kullen

May 14, 1953 – September 26, 2020

Tom passed away at his home in Park City on Saturday, September 26, 2020, following a long battle with a rare form of cancer. Tom was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up on Long Island. Tom married Marti Heskamp in 1987. Tom and Marti made Park City their home, along with a series of beloved retrievers.

Tom was a kind, creative, and optimistic person who saw life as a constant adventure or project. He was curious about everything, especially how things were designed and worked. Through his natural enthusiasm, Tom made friends wherever he went and could light up any room.

Tom had a very full and busy life. He created opportunities from his passions that drove careers, friendships, and hobbies throughout his life. Tom was an entrepreneur, designer, artist, metal craftsman, medical professional, innovative mechanic, and a ski and motorcycle enthusiast.

Tom came west to ski at Alta in 1971. He developed emergency medical skills as an EMT, ER nurse and air transport nurse. Tom was a ski patrolman and instructor at the Canyons for over 40 years, where he was a Medical Advisor, Winter Emergency Care instructor and a member of the National Ski Patrol.

Tom earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, with a Designer/Craftsman emphasis from the University of Utah. He founded Lone Peak Designs to manufacture textile bicycle touring, ski patrol, and mountain rescue products. After Lone Peak, Tom had a long career in medical sales. He later formed Kullen Design to create custom architectural metal work.

Tom was an avid motorcyclist and passionate about vintage motorcycles. He served as President of the Utah British Motorcycle Club and President of the International Norton Owners Association. In 1999, he initiated Park City Motorcycle Week, then influenced transfer of the race to Miller Motorsport Park, where he co-hosted the Bonneville Vintage GP with AHRMA for 14 years. Tom also raced his Dunstall Norton at the BVGP and other venues. He restored vintage motorcycles and formed Smiths Gauges USA to import vintage gauges. Some of the best times of Tom’s life were motorcycling through the alps with his wife Marti.

Tom did not let cancer define him; he shared his journey openly. Not one to complain, he focused on his projects, including the restoration of a 1954 Flxible bus. During his illness, he served on the board and raised funds for the Hope Lodge. The family is grateful for the support of Tom’s dear lifelong friends, motorcycle and ski community friends, and neighbors during his illness, as well as Park City Hospital, IMC, EMT and CNS medical communities. Special thanks to Dr. Stephen Doggett and staff of Tustin, California.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Muriel (Moran) Kullen. He is survived by his wife Marti, his sister Donna Kullen Arnold, and his niece Kristin Kullen.

Tom’s gentle spirit and humor will be greatly missed by family and friends. You will always be an inspiration to us on how to live life to the fullest and your memory will always be in our hearts.

To leave memories, please see http://www.ProbstFamilyFunerals.com. The family suggests any contributions in honor of Tom be made to: The Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation at https://www.accrf.org/, or a go fund me page has been set up at https://gf.me/u/y4sfic toward purchase of a ski patrol avalanche rescue puppy for Park City Mountain resort.

A celebration of life will be planned for next summer.