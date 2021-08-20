Obituary for Victor Harold Berriochoa
Berriochoa
November 8, 1927 – August 15, 2021
Our father and hero Victor Harold Berriochoa passed peacefully in his home with his loving family on August the 15th. He is preceded in death by his wife Irene Rynio Berriochoa. Living survivors are Randy Lundy of Pineville Kentucky, Vickie DiNoto of Waterford Connecticut, Mr. and Ms. Curtis Berriochoa of Keni Alaska, and Chuck Berriochoa of Park City. Victor was active with the operating engineers for over 40 years. He worked numerous jobs throughout the western United States. His military service in the merchant marines. Many grandchildren, a special thanks to Paul Berriochoa for all his assistance. The family appreciates the support from hospice, Gordon Duffin dads dear friend, and to the lovely ladies that visited dad every Tuesday and Thursday. The celebration of like will be held at Old Town St Maries Church on August the 28th at 10:30am. No flowers please.
