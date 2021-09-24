Obituary for Wayne Schreck Sr

Wayne Schreck

Sr

September 3, 1943 – September 9, 2021

Wayne Conrad Schreck Sr., 78, of Park City, Utah, passed away on September 9, 2021 surrounded by his three children. Wayne was born in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, on September 3, 1943. He attended St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin and went on to study Marketing Management at Adrian College in Michigan.

Wayne had a long and diverse career. He fed his entrepreneurial spirit when he owned and operated two businesses: in the early 1970s he and his wife ran the Strudel Haus in Ann Arbor, MI, a bakery specializing in European breads and pastries; in 2001 he opened Pak Mail in Houghton Lake, MI and later added a second location in Gaylord, MI. The years in between were spent working with Jacobson’s department stores in Ann Arbor and Birmingham, MI. Once retired to Park City, he greatly enjoyed part-time employment with Park City Mountain Resort at the Canyons.

Wayne had a fondness for hockey and played for St. Johns. In Ann Arbor he coached for the Ann Arbor Amateur Hockey Association and played with the Ann Arbor Adult League. He loved summers at his family’s cottage on Higgins Lake in Michigan where he was an avid boater, sailor and waterskier. He was an active member of the Higgins Lake Boat Club and served as Commodore. Wayne was a downhill skier and traveled to many ski resorts in the United States and Europe. During retirement his passion for golf was ignited, and he honed his golf game in Park City 2-3 times a week. His musical interests were broad and ranged from Jimmy Buffet to Andrea Bocelli, and he had a knack for recalling random trivia. Most recently he would connect with his children via video calls and play countless games of Yahtzee. His family and friends will miss his sense of humor and love for life, adventure and amusement.

Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne (Madalyn Streadwick), Margaret Baldwin (Lawrence) and Kristina; and his grandchildren, Hannah and Lucas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth B. Schreck.

A Celebration of Life is planned for May 2022.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Wayne’s memory to the American Heart Association.