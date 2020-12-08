Obituary for William Clark Lovell Jr.

William Clark Lovell Jr.

November 23, 2020

William Clark Lovell, JR, 80, of La Quinta, California, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020.

Bill was born in Farmville, VA to William Clark and Marian Lovell. Growing up in Martinsville, VA, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. After attending college at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, VA, Bill joined the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War.

In February of 1969, Bill was hired by Western Airlines, where he began his 30-year career as a commercial pilot. It was during that time that he met his wife, Kristine Parkhill, a then flight attendant, while they were both working for Western and based in San Francisco, CA. Their family grew to include two children, William and Kelly. In 1989, the Lovell family moved to Park City, UT, as Bill finished his flight service as a pilot for Delta Airlines, based in Salt Lake City. After retirement, Bill and his wife moved to La Quinta, CA.

When he was not in the air or spending time with his family, Bill could often be found at the golf course. He had an immense love and a deep respect for the game, and many of his closest friendships were forged on fairways. Bill was a natural teacher, and he often shared his knowledge and skill with younger players, including his children. Over the years, Bill considered himself fortunate to be an active member at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, The Palms in La Quinta, and Jeremy Golf and Country Club in Park City.

He will be remembered as a loyal friend, a loving husband and father, a jovial story-teller, and an exceptionally kind and generous man. Bill was often quiet and thoughtful, but those close to him knew him to have an incredible sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and a very big and tender heart.

In 2016, Bill was diagnosed with Advanced Prostate Cancer. He battled cancer quietly and bravely, aided and cared for by his wife. Bill is preceded in death by his son, Will. He is survived by his wife, Kristine, his daughter, Kelly, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He will be missed very, very much.

Condolences can be sent to : c/o FitzHenry-Wiefels, 83-057 Requa Avenue, Indio, CA 92201