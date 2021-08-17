Obituary for Willis Allen Bitner

Willis Allen

Bitner

August 19, 1922 – August 12, 2021

Willis Allen Bitner was born August 19, 1922, in Parleys Park, Utah to Milton O. Bitner and Edith Olson. He passed away August 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He married Florence Elaine Pehrson on June 8, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple.

He worked on the Bitner Ranch near Park City with his dad and brothers for all his life. Willis and Elaine were parents of Dennis (Linda), Jeffrey (Guila), DeLoy (Robin), Kristie, Brad (LeeAnn), Kaylene Hughes (Don), and Michelle Patey (Rob). They have 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Willis was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, an infant grandson, his parents, sister, and brothers.

He was fond of many things, but most of all his family. He remained a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints until the end.

Visitation and Funeral information are available at the mortuary website, wasatchlawn.com.