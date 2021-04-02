Obituary for Zelda Marzec

Zelda Marzec

March 1, 2021

Zelda ‘Zee’ Marzec.

May 1949 – March 1st, 2021

Zee passed peacefully on March 1st, 2021 at the age of 71 surrounded by family and friends at home. She gracefully fought a long and arduous battle against a rare form of pancreatic cancer for two years.

Zee was the first child born to the late Harvey and Rosemary Shoemaker in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from Cleveland High School in Reseda, California as salutatorian of the class of 1967. Zee earned an academic scholarship to the University of Southern California, where she matriculated for the next six years, earning her bachelor and masters degrees in Economics.

Zee was a trailblazer in the asset management profession. Over a highly successful investment career spanning 5 decades, she went to work at Transamerica Corporation in 1973, becoming one of the first female senior fixed income portfolio managers. In 1984, Zee co-founded her own investment advisory firm, Bradford & Marzec, and spent the next 32 years working tirelessly to deliver consistent investment returns for her clients, mentoring dozens of young investment professionals, and volunteering her financial expertise to several charitable organizations and educational institutions. Zelda retired from Bradford & Marzec in 2018, most recently holding the position of President & Managing Partner.

The love, respect and admiration shown by many of her former colleagues and clients has been very evident during the past few years.

Zee discovered Park City in the early 70’s and it became her refuge and happy place, as well as the home of many longtime friends. Zee’s pride and joy was her family. She cherished spending time with her son Karl and her daughter Kristina. Zee enjoyed skiing in Utah with her children, they traveled near and far together, they cheered on the LA Dodgers and USC Trojans together, they hosted wonderful parties and most recently she loved spending time with her two granddaughters and grandson. She never complained about the hand that was dealt to her, but rather played out the last few cards of life with courage and dignity.

Zee was a woman of great substance and integrity, a philanthropist, a world traveler, and a happy master of many arts, most notably cuisine. Zee was a beloved longtime parishioner at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, she was an active member as a Dame of the Order of Malta, and active on the advisory board of the Caruso Catholic Center at USC.

She is survived by her sister Donna Scrivner, her children Kristina Jensen and Karl Marzec, and their spouses, Evan and Christine, as well as three grandchildren.

Due to Covid restrictions, no services are presently scheduled but a celebration to honor her Life and Legacy will be held in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be directed to USC Caruso Catholic Center, The Order of Malta, and Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.