Obituary for

In Memoriam

Iris Loiselle

August 29, 1933 – June 26, 2020

In loving memory of our dear friend, Iris Loiselle, a long-time resident of Park City,

Utah. She passed away before her 90th birthday and she was laid to rest in the State of Washington beside her parents.

Iris accomplished many things in her life. She was a hard worker and always busy.She was an employee of Deer Valley Ski Resort for several years. She opened her home to seasonal workers giving them a nice place to stay and also a chance to enjoy her fantastic cooking.

She loved to travel and went to many parts of the world with Hyde’s Tours. Iris was employed as a home care provider. In her later years she found enjoyment with her many friends both in Salt Lake City, and at the Park City Senior Center.

Iris was so proud of her children and grandchildren.

Her friends, co-workers, and family loved her. and she will be missed by many.

.