Obituary: Fred William Meier

March 6, 1943 – July 21, 2022

Salt Lake City, UT-Fred “fought the fight” for two and a half years. He did it with bravery, humor, strength and determination. Sadly, his body could not take anymore: however, his mind and infectious humor lasted right until the very end.

True love and respect is what Fred and Cindy shared for thirty-two adventurous and beautiful years. Anyone who really knew Fred can recall his many accomplishments and knew of his amazing energy and zest for living. Fred loved helping people. He loved science and believed in facts. He always said “everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.” At the end of his life he donated his body to the School of Medicine’s Body Donor Program at the University of Utah. This will further science, and help medical students learn about the body and cancer. A friend once described him “as the most interesting person I’ve ever met.”

Fred loved learning about everything. He was a pilot, a beautiful skier, scuba diver, surfer, a daring motorcycle rider, car enthusiast, curious traveler and a fascinating conversationalist, whether in English or Spanish. Fred also served four years in the Navy during Vietnam on the USS Razorback Submarine as the sonar technician. It serves today as a museum in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Fred moved up to Park City in the 60’s and worked at Snow Park (now Deer Valley), was a ski instructor at Park City Ski Area, and made many great friends along the way. Fred maintained these friendships and skied every Wednesday at Deer Valley into his late 70’s. Whenever he came up to PC he would always run into someone with a great story to tell.

As a family, we wish to thank Fred’s attentive medical staff at the VA Hospital, the University of Utah Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Hospital and Applegate Home and Hospice Care. We also wish to thank countless family members, friends and neighbors for their support during this difficult time.

Fred leaves behind his loving wife Cindy Meier, with whom he shared 32 years of adventure, passion, and strength, two loving and devoted daughters Kerrie Meier (Sam Harris), Kami Wilson (Dale), two bright grandchildren, Ben and Hailey Wilson, step-sister Mary Jo Bowers, step-brother Al Beck (aka) Skeeter, Susan Meier the mother of his daughters, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Fred truly believed and often said “the most important thing in life is human relationships.”

In honor of a life well lived and traveled, there will be a Celebration for Fred on Sunday, September 25th at Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to ECAN (Esophageal Cancer Action Network) or any cancer research of your choice.