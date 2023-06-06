Obituary: Geneva Butkovich

Geneva Butkovich

Provided Photo

September 11, 1934 – December 27, 2022

Memorial

June 10, 2023

1 Pm

Park City Elks Lodge

550 Main Street

Park City, UT

Geneva Aleene Blanks Butkovich was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, September 11, 1934, to George Raymon Blanks and Dora Lee Mitchell Blanks. Geneva went to elementary, junior and senior high school in Evanston, Wyoming. She graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in Nursing. She retired after 30+ years at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. At retirement she was the Assistant Chief Nurse of Surgical Nursing. She loved her nursing career and the VA hospital.

She married Anthony Joseph Butkovich (dec). They lived their entire married life in Salt Lake City, Utah. Geneva maintained lifelong friends, both from her medical career and being a part of Utah Elks Association with A.J. We would have missed knowing many wonderful people, had they not been members of BPOE. When A.J. died she moved to St. George, Utah in 2006. (Smartest move she ever made). She loved her little get-a-way.

Geneva was described by some as “feisty”—among other things. She worked hard and had been known to play hard. Her toddy of choice back in the day was a straight shot of Jose. Then of course, was her love of the game of football, both college and professional. She could hardly wait until September—for the games to begin. I believe she knitted to rationalize her time to watch football. Up until their mid-eighties, “the Evanston High School group” still had Super Bowl Parties.

She is survived by her three children: Joseph, Ronald, Susan, Cheryl (sister-in-law), six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and Linda Morgan (half-sister). She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, Virginia, A.L. and G.R. (Danny).

“It has been a good run, I enjoyed the ride. There are just not words to describe my awesome life”. Be kind to each other.

Light lunch will be served prior to the service – Celebration to follow service