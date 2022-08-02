Obituary: George David Sturges

March 28, 1941 – July 21, 2022

George David Sturges (Dave) of Pasadena CA and Park City UT died on July 21, 2022, following complications from Vascular Dementia. He was 81 years old. Born at the Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena on March 28, 1941, Dave received his primary and secondary education at Polytechnic and Cate Schools, and attended the University of California at Berkeley, and the University of New Mexico. He served in the US Army in Landstuhl Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Molly (Alger) and Albert Sturges, and his sister and brother-in-law, Molly and Robert Tuthill. He is survived by his sister, Ann Deyo, his niece, Lisa Jane Dinga (Paul), nephew Scott Deyo (Serena), and great nephew and great niece, Lake and Lola Dinga.

Dave spent his professional career with The William Wilson Company, The Rowan Company and Podley, Caughey and Doan.

Dave’s proudest accomplishment was his 47-year membership in Alcoholics Anonymous, where he not only maintained his own sobriety, but also sponsored many, and opened his own home to those in need of a place to live. Upon moving to Park City in 2002, he enjoyed skiing, and pursued his interest in art by becoming a plein air artist in his own right. He enjoyed the camaraderie of talented instructors and fellow artists, and was known as a friend to all.

Dave’s family is grateful for the excellent medical care he received over the years from Dr. Joseph Ferriter and Dr. Roger Friedman, the staffs at IHC Park City and the U of U, his at-home caregivers from Caring Hearts of Utah, and the wonderful end-of-life care he received in memory care at Spring Gardens in Heber City with Applegate Hospice Care.

Per Dave’s wishes there will not be a formal service in his memory. Celebrations of his life will be held at future dates in Pasadena and Park City. When you gather with friends, enjoy sharing a tale about this man who cared for others, and loved telling a tale or two himself.

Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to The Thunderbird Foundation for the Arts, PO Box 5555, Mt. Carmel UT 84755 or online at: thunderbirdfoundation.com. Condolences to his family may sent care of PO Box 1206, Park City, Utah 84060.