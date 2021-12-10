Obituary: George Harris Anderson

George Harris Anderson

Provided Photo

September 20, 1934 – December 4, 2021

GEORGE HARRIS ANDERSON passed away peacefully at The Ridge Assisted Living on December 4, 2021. George was born on September 20, 1934 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to George Harris Anderson and Bella Wold Anderson. His early years were in Lake Mills and Pringhar, Iowa. His father was superintendent of public utilities and his mother was a pharmacist. In 7th grade he moved to Harley, Iowa. He graduated from high school in 1952 having played alto clarinet in marching band, acting in many plays, singing in the chorus, glee club and church choir.

He graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa with a degree in pharmacy, a profession he shared with his mother. It was during college that he met and married Joann Schantz on August 24, 1956. Joann was also a Drake student. George had several drugstore pharmacy positions before he and his young wife moved to Santa Fe New Mexico in 1960. In 1963, George took a job as a pharmacist at the Los Alamos Medical Center until 1969. In 1965, the family moved to Los Alamos and in 1969, he bought Draggon Drugs, later known as Anderson Pharmacy. It was there that he and Joann raised their two sons, Chris and Mark.

George’s generosity as a pharmacist made such a difference for so many in the Los Alamos community. He not only served as a licensed pharmacist, but also guided young people he saw in his Pharmacy that was located directly across from Los Alamos High School. He was a legend who delivered medications to those in need at all hours of the day and night, whenever needed.

If being a pharmacist was not enough, he also ran the Topper Fountain/Anderson Grill which was attached to the Pharmacy. One of his typical days included walking over to the Jukebox in the Grill, dropping in a Quarter, and playing “Take this job and shove it” by Johnny Paycheck and then walking back into the pharmacy to continue a day of work. Many compared him to a junk yard dog whose bark was far worse that his bite. His bite was simply caring for anyone that he crossed in life.

He was also a devoted member and sung in the choir of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

In August, 2017 George moved to Assisted Living in Park City, Utah. He enjoyed outings, musical events, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his two sons; Chris (Kathy) of Park City, UT, Mark (Kathleen) of Madrid NM, his three grandchildren, Rachel, Sean, and Matthew of Salt Lake City, UT, his sister Greta Fernald (Graham) of Seattle, WA, and his nieces and their families. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Joann Schantz Anderson, his father, George Harris Anderson, Sr, mother Bella Wold Anderson, and many beloved four-legged friends. A Celebration of George’s life will take place in April at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Los Alamos, NM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 4051 UT-224, Park City, UT. 84098.

The family would like to thank Kathy Bochnowski, George Heare, Colleen Fordyce Grover, Tava Whitt, Kathy Wilde, the staff at The Ridge Foothill, and Pastor Steve Leiser, Hope Malloy, and the congregation of Shepherd of the Mountain Lutheran Church for helping out in so many ways the past 4 years and for being George’s friends.