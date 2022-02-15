Obituary: George Steven Winegar
February 27, 1949 – February 6, 2022
George Steven Winegar passed away February 6, 2022. He was born February 27, 1949 to Dean A. Winegar and Delores Nattress in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended Weber State University where he obtained a degree in Logistics. He also proudly served in the US Navy and Air Force Reserve.
On April 4, 1998 he married Susan Kay Winegar in Las Vegas, Nevada. George has two children; Dawn Lloyd and Christopher Winegar.
His achievements in life were too many to count. His greatest achievement was knowing how to charm others and love people no matter who they were. He was a gifted mechanic who worked on everything from airplanes to automobiles.
He is survived by his wife and two children, ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters; Julie Sawyer and Catherine Hoffman.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User