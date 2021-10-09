Obituary: Herbert Armstrong

Herbert Armstrong

Provided Photo

February 4, 1937 – September 29, 2021

Park City, Utah—Herbert “Herbie” Snow Armstrong passed away Sept. 29 while in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Herb was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 4, 1937, to Helouise Snow Armstrong and William Melbourne Armstrong. He was the oldest of three children.

Herb grew up in “The Avenues” of Salt Lake City and was a 1955 graduate of East High School. He attended the University of Utah for two years, before his grandfather Herbert Ashby Snow passed away. Herb decided to leave university to save his grandfather’s ranch in Park City, Utah, where milking cows became his new life. Herb went on to work a lot of odd jobs and even served nine years in the National Guard. One thing that was a constant in his life was his love for his house and the Park City property. That was his “baby,” and he worked on it until the end.

Herb was a special man—a special friend to many. Using one word to describe him, that word would be “generous.” Many acres of the original Park City ranch are now in conservation, brokered through Utah Open Lands, and home of the much-loved Armstrong Trail—a physical testament to his generosity. He will be missed.

Herb is survived by his wife, Shellie (Park City), his son, Dustin, his daughter-in-law, Brady, and his sister, Anne Prince (Salt Lake City). Herb was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Melbourne “Mel” Armstrong.

Funeral services will be Oct. 9, 2021, at the Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. The service for friends and family begins with a meet and greet at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony in the chapel at 11 a.m.

In addition, friends and family can attend a celebration of life on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1-4 p.m. at Herb’s home in Park City.

Herb always reminded those around him that life is short and often told them, “Don’t forget to play hard.” In lieu of flowers, please donate to Utah Open Lands, Friends of Animals, or go buy yourself a drink!