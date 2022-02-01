Obituary: Howard Lee Edwards

Howard Lee Edwards

Provided Photo

June 10, 1931 – January 26, 2022

Howard Lee Edwards, age 90, passed away peacefully early on January 26, 2022, due to causes related to Alzheimer’s disease and age. His sons Mitchell and Paul were by his side.

Howard was born in Baker City, Oregon and grew up in the beautiful Wallowa Valley of rural Northeastern Oregon during the Great Depression. The only son of Elmer and Bernice Edwards, who divorced when he was three years old, Howard, and his older sister Joan, grew up with his mother and his maternal grandparents Luther and Eliza Stringham. Howard seldom saw his father after Elmer’s job transferred him hundreds of miles away. Instead, his grandfather Luther taught Howard to milk cows, cut hay and build fence, instilling a life-long work ethic.

When Howard was ten, the US entered WWII, and his mother Bernice married Walt Astwood. By the time Howard was eleven, his stepfather was away in the Navy, and Howard and Joan were joined by baby sister Lynne Astwood. During the war, Howard earned his own money by mowing lawns, sweeping floors at JCPenney and playing trumpet in swing dance bands.

An excellent student, Howard won a scholarship and was headed to the University of Oregon in 1949, when his grandmother Eliza expressed a dying wish that Howard attend Brigham Young University instead. Just days before classes started, Howard opted for BYU, which led to serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Canadian Mission. Most importantly, when Howard returned to BYU, he met and courted the love of his life, Carolyn Bagley of Koosharem, Utah. They married and welcomed their first son Bryant their senior year.

After college, Howard worked his way through three law schools (Stanford, Utah and George Washington), welcoming sons McKay and Mitchell before graduating and Paul a few years later. Howard enjoyed a rewarding legal career, which began at the US Department of the Interior, moved to private practice at Van Cott Bagley, and then in-house with the Anaconda Mining Company, which was later acquired by ARCO. He worked in Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, New York City, Denver, Anchorage and Los Angeles. Among other things, Howard helped develop the Park City mining district into a ski resort, negotiated compensation for mines seized in Chile and helped evacuate employees from Iran after the revolution. He was an active member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the American Mining Congress.

Howard was a life-long member of the LDS Church, serving in numerous callings, including several bishoprics and high councils. He devoted himself to educational and charitable causes that included, among others, serving as President of the BYU Alumni Association, Chair of the Dixie State College National Advisory Council, Chair of the LDS Hospital Heart and Lung Institute Community Advisory Council, Trustee of the Utah Valley University Foundation and board member of the Utah Symphony. He was active in Rotary, NCCJ and the Boy Scouts of America.

Howard and Carolyn retired to Park City, Utah in 1996, where they devoted themselves to their family, friends and community. Howard organized numerous family get-togethers and reunions as well as over a dozen bicycle trips with friends. Howard was beloved by all who knew him for his warmth, generosity, kindness, intelligence, wisdom and humility. He enjoyed gardening, travel, art, music, skiing, running, biking, and keeping current on events. But most of all, he loved people.

Howard is survived by his son Bryant and wife Linda Edwards of London, England; his son McKay and wife Pamela Edwards of Salt Lake City, UT; his son Mitchell Edwards of Henderson, NV; his son Paul and wife Margo Edwards of Provo, UT; his grandchildren: Chelsea and husband Jonathan Hunt of Los Angeles, CA; Nick Edwards of Burlington, VT; Derek and wife Liv Edwards of Silverton, CO; Thomas Edwards and partner Ellen Hayes of Seattle, WA; Hannah and husband Ryan Rust of Noblesville, IN; Cameron Edwards of Park City, UT; Halle Edwards of Salt Lake City, UT; Brendan Edwards of Provo, UT; Tess Edwards and fiancé Seth Fichtelberg of Stoneham, MA; Atticus Edwards of Salt Lake City, UT; Miriam and husband Spencer Hunsicker of La Jolla, CA; Blythe Edwards of Cambridge, MA; and Baron Edwards of Henderson, NV; three great-grandchildren; and his half-sister Lynne and husband Mike Harlow of Chubbuck, ID. Howard was predeceased by his beloved wife Carolyn Bagley Edwards in 2013, and by his parents, his sister Joan Dieterle and his half-sister Iris Saari.

Howard will be laid to rest beside Carolyn in the Park City Cemetery in a private service. A larger memorial celebrating Howard’s life will be scheduled later in 2022. The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers or making a donation, you consider visiting an elderly friend or relative in the next month.