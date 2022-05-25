Obituary: Hudler “Hud” Clay Knight

Hudler “Hud" Clay Knight

June 16, 1972 – May 18, 2022

It is with great sadness we mourn the passing of Hud Knight; father, son, husband and friend to many in the Park City community. Hud was loved by all and spent his final hours with his loving and supportive parents at his bedside. Arriving into this world on June 16, 1972, Hud passed away just shy of his 50th birthday on May 18, 2022.

Born in High Point, North Carolina, he moved to Utah at age 8. Like so many, his love of skiing started at Alta. After three years in Utah, he briefly lived in Michigan. Returning to the south in middle school, he achieved his Eagle Scout and graduated from Spring Valley High while living in Columbia, SC. Obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Communication from NC State University, he never missed an 8 o’clock class…because anyone who knew him knows he would never take one. While there, he made lifelong friends and brothers as a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. In fact, Hud was a brother to everyone. People were always drawn to him, as he had this energy that you couldn’t help to want to be around. Following college, Hud followed his dreams to return to the west and live in the mountains. Married to the love of his life Jennifer Pruitt Knight for 17 years, they brought two amazing daughters into the world. Hud cherished the time he spent with his girls, Pruitt and Harper.

Back in the day Hud worked at White Pine Touring on Main Street. His career in the outdoor industry really prevailed while at Backcountry.com as the general manager of merchandising. He later went on to co-found Park City Brewery.

Hud loved the outdoors. Whether it be skiing, biking, hiking, kayaking, fishing or camping he always had a smile on his face when in the element. In the company of his friends and family, his favorite days were skiing the powder of the Wasatch mountains and on the coast of North Carolina. He would want it to not go without mention, his dogs where an integral part of his life. If live music was around, you could always find Hud swaying to the band. As his fellow music lovers throughout the country are mourning his passing, he would want you know to his love for you will not fade away.

He is survived by his parents HC and Julia Knight, his ex-wife Jennifer Knight, their two loving daughters Pruitt Taylor Knight (12) and Harper Collins Knight (7) and the numerous friends and loved ones he met along the way.

There will be a celebration of life on June 22nd at Rotary Park 4-7 pm. Hope to see y’all there.

Mountains looked like fun,

Climbed up to the sun,

From a peak I got such a view,

Forgot to hang on…Widespread Panic

In the famous words of Hud- “Much love!”