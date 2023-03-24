Obituary: Jacquelyn “Jackie” Gregory Piland
April 3, 1940 – March 4, 2023
Jacquelyn “Jackie” Gregory Piland passed away on March 4, 2023. Jackie was born in Fort Worth Texas on April 3, 1940. She attended Fort Worth schools and graduated from Texas Christian University. She was an educator and enjoyed people.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorial Service: Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas Street, Fort Worth, March 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
Jackie married R. Gene Piland in 1963. She and Gene enjoyed life. They liked to travel, ski and entertain friends. Jackie loved living in the mountains of Park City UT.
She was a proud member of PEO and Ridglea Country Club.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Gene.
She is survived by her nephew, Marvin Gregory III; cousins, Gene and Joan Gillespie, Jr., Gene Gillespie III and Joann Ritter. She also leaves behind many cherished friends in Park City and Fort Worth.
Special gratitude to Trinity Terrace, Envoy Hospice and Overture Home Care. Heartfelt thanks to her caregiver Rachelle Gaffne.
Memorials if desired may be given to: TCU Attn: Piland Excellence Scholarship Fund, PO Box 297044, Fort Worth TX 76129.
