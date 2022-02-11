Obituary: James Howard Weaver

James Howard Weaver

November 18, 1932 – February 7, 2022

After a lifetime of commitment to family, faith, community, and many friends, James Howard Weaver, 89, died Feb. 7, 2022, in Murray, Utah.

Born in Park City, Utah, on Nov. 18, 1932, to Margaret McKnight and James Howard Weaver, Jim was a lifelong resident of old town Park City.

He attended Marsac Elementary School and Park City High School — where he lettered in football, basketball and track. After receiving a scholarship to play college football, he attended the University of Utah.

Before his career as a machinist for General Electric, Jim worked for the United Park City Mines and served in the U.S. Navy in Japan.

He married Marilyn Musick on Nov. 14, 1960, in Salt Lake City (they later divorced); they had three children: Stephanie Ann Weaver, Kimberlee Ann Weaver Lewis, and James Clinton Weaver.

Jim was a loving father and son, who cared for his aging mother in her final years; a loyal friend, who always had time to talk and listen; and a committed neighbor, whose service was unmatched in the community.

Jim was a lifelong, devout Catholic and active member of Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Parish in Park City and member of the Knights of Columbus. He quietly and endlessly volunteered his energy, time, and mechanical and practical knowledge to support the parish and the Saint Mary’s thrift store. He was indispensable to the parish community, who relied on him heavily and who returned his love and commitment by faithfully serving him in his final years.

He was a volunteer firefighter, president of the Park City High School alumni association, and involved with annual July 4 and Labor Day community celebrations in Park City.

Jim loved hunting, fishing and driving in the mountains; morning coffee with friends; fixing things that were broken (often with a part stored for years in his home); long talks on his front porch; his independence; and especially his grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth Weaver, Matthew Steven Lewis, Emma Kathryn Weaver and Sarah Rebekah Weaver. He spent hours reading them books, buying them dinners and watching their sporting and school events. He delighted in their accomplishments.

Jim is survived by his children, grandchildren, and a son-in-law and daughter-law: Steven Dale Lewis and Sarah Jane Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Colleen Margaret Weaver Miley and Michael Patrick Weaver.

The family expresses deep appreciation to Jim’s friends, neighbors and fellow parishioners, whose help and support enabled him to spend his final years in Park City.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Saint Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, Utah, 84060: Rosary, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Visitation, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interment: Park City Cemetery at a later date.