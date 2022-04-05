Obituary: James Patrick McMullen

James Patrick McMullen

Provided Photo

March 6, 1951 – March 14, 2022

James Patrick McMullen, Longtime local, known to all as Jimmy, passed away on Monday, March 14 due to complications and subsequent treatment for Graft vs Host disease. He had overcome Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) the previous year but just could not overcome the crushing complications of stem cell transplant.

Jimmy grew up in Torrance Calif, the oldest of 12 children in a fun, loving Irish Catholic family and spent much of his youth at beaches in the South Bay of LA. He landed in Park City in 1975, opening the Oyster Bar restaurant at the Silver King Club with dear friends. He was a wonderful chef, an accomplished carpenter and foreman, a devoted family man, dad, loving husband, and grandpa. He was a kind man and generous to his friends. He met his wife Annie in PC, married in 1979 and began a lifetime of adventure and love with his greatest partner and their two children, Ryan and Caitlyn. The great outdoors, skiing, camping and music were their jam and created countless memories and tight family bonds.

There was no better place for Jimmy than Utah. His loved his family, playing his guitars, listening to good music, going to concerts, skiing with a free heel, the red rocks of the Utah desert, and of course, the beautiful Wasatch mountains. He often talked of how lucky a man he was to find his home in the beloved Mountain West. It was the life for him and he counted his many friends as family, all who loved his quick wit, his chill attitude and love for life and family. We are missing him so and feel very blessed to have this last year with him.

Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years, Annie, children Ryan (Lindsay) and Caitlyn (Josue), the 5 grands-Danny, Lucy, Johnny, Hennessy and Annie Moon; 5 sisters and 4 brothers. Preceded in death by brother Michael, sister Margaret and his parents.

A Celebration of Jimmy’s life will take place at a later date, once the snow melts and the world is green again. In lieu of flowers, be kind to one another, make a contribution to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Utah in his name, plant a tree or donate to your charity of choice.