Obituary: Jamey “Radar” Morgan

August 27, 1972 – August 9, 2021

As the 2021/22 ski season is upon us, it is only fitting that we remember and pay tribute to our friend Jamey “Radar” Morgan, who left us way too early. Jamey loved skiing and his Park City community. He had many friends and all that knew him were lucky to enjoy his friendship. He was a dedicated and hardworking employee of PCMR for many years. Whether at Miner’s Camp, Legends or the bar at Mid-Mountain Lodge, his infectious smile, sense of humor and impeccable service never failed.

Jamey Allen Morgan was born in Portland, Oregon on August 27, 1972. He graduated from Putnam High School in Milwaukie, Oregon in 1990 and subsequently studied at University of Portland. He continued his life adventure in Las Vegas where he worked in the hospitality and service industry. But his love of skiing brought him to the mountains of Idaho and Utah. Jamey is survived by his father Gary Morgan, brothers Todd and Troy, sister Wendy Cranston, 7 nieces and nephews, and his many, many friends.

Thanks for the memories Radar. Your soul and spirit will always be with us. Cheers to you dear friend.