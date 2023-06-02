Obituary: Jeanelle Lee Quick

Jeanelle Lee Quick

Provided Photo

November 5, 1948 – March 9, 2023

Jeanelle Lee Quick unexpectedly passed away at home in Park City, Utah on March 9th, at the too young age of 74.

Born to G.W. Lee and Orbia Hagan Lee and raised in Jacksonville, Jeanelle earned a Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ed.D. degrees from the University of Florida where she met her husband, best friend, and lifelong soulmate, Gordon. They were married on Friday, June 13, 1969. Jeanelle was a teacher of young children before moving into a management role overseeing Head Start Centers in the South Bay area of California.

Jeanelle and her husband lived in many cities across the U.S. They were avid sailors for more than 20 years, sailing on both coasts of Florida, the Northeast from Connecticut to Nantucket, the San Francisco Bay area, and the Windward Islands. From loving the sun and the ocean, they switched their passion to the Park City Mountains where Jeanelle was an avid skier and hiker.

Always up for an adventure, Jeanelle and Gordon loved road trips, exploring every state at least once, as well as most national parks and many state parks. They shared a passion for music and rarely missed an opportunity to see the 60s/70s era musicians like Bob Dylan, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, as well as attending all the Deer Valley concerts and Egyptian Theater offerings.

Jeanelle’s involvement with two separate book clubs was a testament to her constant curiosity and commitment to be a lifetime learner. She will be sorely missed by all for her warm smile, generosity, and concern for friends and strangers alike.

Jeanelle is survived by her husband of 54 years – Gordon Quick; two sisters – Jean Allen and Janet Jiannuzzi; and many, many loving nieces, and nephews. Her father, G.W., passed away on August 2013 and her mother, Orbia Lee passed away six weeks after Jeanelle.

Later this summer, there will be celebration of life events held in both her childhood hometown of Jacksonville, Florida and her adopted hometown of Park City, Utah.