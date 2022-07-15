Obituary: Jennifer Barber

May 26, 1971 – July 7, 2022

Jennifer lived life as a celebration and thrived on deep connections with her family and community. She was an amazing mother, wife and friend and always put others before herself in everything she did. Her positive outlook, her moxy and her love of life were contagious. She loved making things beautiful and bringing goodness to everyone around her.

Jennifer Ann Markin Barber passed away July 7, 2022 in a tragic car accident. She was born May 26, 1971 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Jerold and Karen Markin. Extended family include her brothers, Jeremy (Susana) Markin and Tim (Fon) Markin with nieces Hana and Sofia, sister Becky Markin with nephews Kairon and Dawa. Jennifer spent her childhood in Orange, California and moved to Waterloo, Iowa and graduated from West High School in 1989. She was sealed to Geoffrey Barber in the Salt Lake City Temple, March 18,1995. They raised their three children with unconditional love and support, first in California and later in Park City, Utah.

Jennifer loved her family fiercely. She beamed with pride when she spoke of her beloved husband, Geoffrey, and their three children, Sara, Nixon and Easton. She lived for her family and created a close-knit crew that enjoyed living everyday life together and she made sure they never missed an opportunity for a spontaneous adventure. She loved and welcomed with open arms new members to the family including Teren (Sara’s husband) and Grace (Nixon’s wife). And her heart still had room for three furry friends, her dogs Shadow, Walter and Dolly.

Jennifer created magic in her home, and her community was lucky to experience some of that same magic which she shared outside of her home. Jennifer’s love for Jesus Christ was an example to others in and outside of her church. She is known for her charitable acts within the local community including the Neighborhood House, Encircle and homeless shelters. She was an advocate for women, animals, and the LGBTQ+ community – being a voice and support for all in need.

Jennifer and her daughter, Sara, co-founded Pop Park City, bringing magic to the Park City community and beyond. Her enthusiasm, love of others and joy in connecting with people were evident in her stunning balloon installations which were both beautiful and meaningful to everyone who experienced them.

Funeral Services: Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., viewing 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Park City LDS Stake Center, 2300 Monitor Drive, Park City, UT 84060

Please join us at a local park after the services for light refreshments. Please bring a chair or blanket. Park location to be announced.

Celebration of Life: a celebration of life will be held for Jennifer. Please look for details to come from the family. A way you can celebrate her every day is to bring joy to as many people as possible, be kind, donate your time and talents, and love others.

If planning to attend the funeral services or celebration of life, Geoffrey has requested the following dress code: “Your dress should be as bright and colorful as her life!”

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Neighborhood House (www.nhutah.org), Encircle (encircletogether.org), or Paws for Life (pflu.org)