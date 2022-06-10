Obituary: Jenny Gee Chin

May 23, 1925 – April 6, 2022

Jenny Gee Chin, a beloved matriarch and irrepressible prankster who witnessed Park City’s growth starting in the 1970s, passed away on April 5, 2022. She was 96.

Born the second of nine children in Sacramento, CA, Jenny spent most of her life in the grocery business. She began visiting Park City after her son and daughter-in-law moved there in 1975, and became an early regular on the Deer Valley slopes, where she spent countless hours chasing her grandsons through the trees.

Jenny eventually moved full time to Utah, where she lavished love and exuberance on her extended family and served as a surrogate grandmother to many. She lived her final years to the fullest, including an impromptu photo shoot with a biker gang in a gas station parking lot. She died peacefully and surrounded by family in Salt Lake City, days after playing her final April Fool’s joke.

Jenny is survived by her older sister Phoebe Yee and youngest brother Arthur Gee; children Cynthia Lee Shinoda and Steven Lee Chin, son-in-law Philip Shinoda, and daughter-in-law Val Chin; grandchildren Jeremy Shinoda, Jeannine Shinoda, Joshua Chin, and Cameron Chin; and great grandchildren Alexander Shinoda, Maddox Chin and Keenan Chin. She was preceded in death by her daughter Teri Lee Chin and her husband Stewart Lee Chin. A memorial will be held on Saturday June 18th at First United Methodist Church in Sacramento, 21st & J Streets, at 11 AM. A reception will follow at the church. A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held in Park City later this summer.