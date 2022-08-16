Obituary: Joanne Arlene Friede Scow

February 9, 1932 – August 8, 2022

Joanne Arlene Friede Scow, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully by natural causes in her home, surrounded by her children on August 8, 2022. Joanne was born on February 9, 1932 in Zurich, Montana in the home of her grandparents to Herman and Grace Friede. Joanne grew up on the family farm/ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana (near Chinook). She always loved animals from a young age and always had a dog until she was unable to care for them. Joanne loved music and learned to play the accordion, piano, and guitar using chords. She also played and sang with her cousins in a local band. After graduating from high school, she went on to attend BYU for one quarter. While attending, she was asked to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, because the men were serving in Korea. She accepted and served in the Central States Mission. She later made her way to Salt Lake City, Utah (she always said she came because it was warmer than Montana). There, she met her future husband and made Utah her permanent home. Joanne loved her dogs, horses, and cats. She also enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, chatting with friends, gardening, serving others, volunteering, and spending time with her family. Joanne was a “do-er”; if there was a need, Joanne figured out a way to do what was needed. She was innovative, industrious, and creative.

On December 24, 1954, Joanne married Ernest (Ernie) Dwaine Scow in the front room of his parents home in Manti, UT. Ernie passed away on January 10, 2003. Ernie and Joanne raised 4 children. Joanne was a convert of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; she was baptized at age 14 in the Milk River near her childhood home. She loved being a member of the church and served in various church callings throughout her life.

Joanne and Ernie owned their own business, Scow Distributing, for 35 years. The business delivered bread and bakery products to Park City and the rest of Summit County in Utah. She took care of books and ordering.

Joanne loved serving wherever she was needed. During her lifetime, she volunteered at the hospital, provided assistance to the elderly in their homes, and catered weddings and luncheons. She also made clothing, blankets, and quilts for several organizations.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ernie, sisters Phyllis Friede and Dorris M. Hamilton, brothers Earl Gayle Friede and Ross Herman Friede, foster brother Dennis Galer, daughter-in-law Shauna Youngblood Scow, and great-grandson Taygen Scow. She is survived by her children: Julie (David) Carrion, Dann (Melinda Sayre) Scow, Janet Scow, Jane (Kelly) Walker, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Paulette Ludwig, brothers Gary (Susan) and Steve (Denise) Friede.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Regina Davis, Bonnie Baggley, Judy Ferrell, Francine Corbridge, Craig and Stephanie Miller, Owen Richardson. Intermountain Health Care, Rocky Mountain Health Care, and Inspiration Home Health and Hospice.

Funeral Services will be held at the Hunter 6th LDS Chapel, West Valley City, Utah at 6000 West 3930 South under the direction of Larkin Sunset Lawn. The family will receive visitors at a viewing Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM and Saturday August 20, 2022 from 9:45 AM -10:45 AM, with the funeral at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will follow at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City. For those unable to attend, services will be streamed via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86298855869 . A free Zoom account is required to view the services.