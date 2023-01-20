Obituary: Joseph P. Fiore, MD

November 30, 1936 – November 26, 2022

Joseph P. Fiore, MD, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 26, 2022, just four days shy of his 86th birthday.

Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 30, 1936 to Joseph and Rosalind Fiore. On December 14, 1958, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Bradley.

Joe graduated from the University of Southern California in 1960 with a pre-med degree. Joe went on to Georgetown University Medical School in 1961 and graduated in 1965 with a degree in medicine. He served four years in the United States Air Force, 1966-1969. During that time, Joe and his young family were stationed at RAF/USAF Bentwaters. Joe served at Bentwaters as a base doctor. In 1971, after his service to his country in the USAF, Joe went on to further his medical career at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He completed his dermatology residency at Mayo Clinic in 1973. In early 1974, Joe and family moved to Fort Myers, FL where he opened his dermatology private practice, Associates in Dermatology, from which he retired in 1993. Finding he wasn’t quite ready to retire completely, he returned to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ and continued there as a senior consultant in the Dermatology department and at the Beatrice Keller Clinic Dermatology in Peoria, AZ, until 2015.

For more than five decades, Joe was devoted to the Mayo Clinic and was involved with education, patient care, mentoring, and development.

Joe loved the mountains of Park City, Utah where he and Phyllis moved in 1999. He was an avid skier and during ski season could be spotted on the black diamond ski trails almost every day at Deer Valley Resort. During the summer months, he would hike the mountain trails daily with his beloved black labs, Anchor, and then Abi.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Fiore, his daughters, Michele Fiore (David Kitts), and Andrea Fiore Prather, his grandson TJ Prather, his brother Bob Fiore (Suzi Fiore), and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins who will all miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Joseph and Rosalind Fiore.

The Fiore Family would sincerely like to thank the care teams at Intermountain Healthcare-Intermountain Medical Center and The Ridge Foothill Senior Living Community for their outstanding, loving care of Joe in the last few months of 2022. We are grateful for the tremendous warmth and devotion they showed to Joe and the entire family.

Celebrations of life will be held for Joe at a later date in Park City, Utah and Fort Myers, Florida.

