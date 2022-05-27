Obituary: Juli Bertagnole

Juli Bertagnole

Provided Photo

July 24, 1940 – May 13, 2022

Friday the 13th is known to be a day of bad luck. It was no different for us this Friday, May 13th of 2022, when our much-loved mother, wife, sister-in-law, aunt and friend, Juli M. Bertagnole succumbed to cancer. The only solace we can find in her passing, is that we know she is no longer suffering.

Juli was a “Woman like no other” as one of her good friends said when she heard we had lost her. We know that description to be 100% correct. Born on July 24, 1940, in Salt Lake City to Robert and Amanda Morrison, Juli was the third child of three. Her brother Robert and her sister Joann have both passed.

Married to William (Bill) T. Bertagnole for 62 years, they met and grew up next door to each other on Berkely Ave. in Salt Lake City. They have two sons, Brandon Bertagnole, married to Ileana Bertagnole and Ryan Bertagnole. Juli is survived by her two grandchildren Angelo Bertagnole and Cyera Rainaldi, who she was very dedicated to and loved unconditionally. In addition, she was a grandma to Brandon and Ileana’s two stepsons Edward and Richard with five great granddaughters Ameliah, Aliya, Aria, Eva, and Goldie.

Juli was a bookworm from the day she was introduced to reading and maintained her passion for anything to do with words throughout her life. She worked at the Park City Library for 31 years and served simultaneously on the board for five years. Juli was a big help in the moving and restoration of the Historic Miners Hospital from Empire Ave to the City Park in order to create a new library. It was her idea to create the human book chain where hundreds of fellow citizens made a chain from the old location on Main St. to the new location, passing every book the library owned to the new location. Her input in creating the library was integral, so much so, they outgrew that space and had to move the library one more time to the abandoned Carl Winters Middle School, where it is today. It is at this location that you will find a bench out front in memory of Juli where you can grab a ‘cup of joe’ and visit with her. If you are so inclined, she prefers her coffee black.

Juli was also very fun! Her friends and family always appreciated her ability to laugh and make others laugh with her. Her sense of humor was tops. She had a passion for live music and could be found at concerts with her grandson Angelo. Juli was an integral part of the family ranch in East Canyon where friends and family would gather on holiday weekends in the summer, listening to live music, cooking great food and making memories to last us all a lifetime. And we will never forget Juli and friends as Dolly’s Deer Valley Doe’s in the Fourth of July parade. The townspeople always looked forward to their appearance.

Juli believed in recycling anything that could be recycled. We can all learn from her that it is the small things that count as well as the big. She would separate toothpaste caps from other plastics so they could be recycled. She was diligent and dedicated.

We will all likely remember her most for her constant support for, well, everyone. Her love of friends and family was unmatched. She supported several local causes that helped women, children, and animals. A friend to all, Juli was someone you knew would be there: supportive, non-judgmental and always with love in her heart.

Family and Friends are invited to a “Celebration of Life Party” on June 11, at O’Shucks / Ahh Sushi Restaurant located at 8178 Gorgoza Pines Rd, Park City, UT 84098. Celebration will start at 3PM with an open mic from 3:30 to 5:30 +/-, for sharing stories and memories. Juli insisted we have a party for her, so that is what we are doing! We hope to see you there and perhaps hear a new story or two about this incredible woman who was everyone’s true friend.