Obituary: Kara Marie Hendrickson
June 20, 1956 – April 8, 2022
It is with sadness we note the passing of Kara Marie Hendrickson. An educator for 30 years Kara was always grateful for being able to make a difference in the lives of her students. Being invited to a student event 20 years after being their teacher always brought her joy and wonder. Kara is survived by her children, Kale and Kiersha as well as her father, 5 sisters and brother and her beloved other, Steve.
Kara’s spirit will remain with us forever.
