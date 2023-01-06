Obituary: Karen Beeley

February 23, 1948 – December 21, 2022

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Karen Beeley, 74, passed away unexpectedly, December 21st, 2022, at her home in Park City, UT.

Karen was born in Salt Lake City to Edna and Howard Griggs in 1948. She graduated from Granite High School in 1966. Met and married the love of her life, Mike Beeley, in 1968. The young family moved to Logan, Utah in 1973, where they raised their two daughters, Nicole, and Monique. Karen was the head of the household and lovingly cared for her young family, while Mike grew in his career.

As empty nesters, Mike and Karen moved to Park City in 1994. Both daughters remained close during this time, Monique living in Park City and Nicole in Salt Lake. Family time and staying connected was very important to Karen, and in true matriarch fashion she made sure the family celebrated holidays, birthdays, and achievements together. Multi-generational ski, golf and biking adventures happened often, as well as extended yearly vacations.

Karen received her real estate license in 1986 in Logan and then continued to work in the real estate industry Park City. She spent many years working as a mountain host and information desk specialist at both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resorts. She loved the opportunity to share her passion and knowledge of skiing and Park City with resort visitors. She enjoyed traveling with Mike to ski industry tradeshows all over the world.

Her final ski run at her beloved Deer Valley was just 5 days prior to her passing. She was so excited for a ski day with her granddaughters, Lauren, and Maegan. We all feel blessed that she was able to have this special day at the resort with family.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Mike Beeley; her daughters, Nicole Lengel and Monique Beeley; grandchildren, Lauren, Maegan, Kya, and Stephen; half-sister Marilyn Wight and half-brother Gene Griggs; and sister-in-law Pat Ronneburg.

A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT. 84106. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2023.

In-lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name at the Christian Center of Park City