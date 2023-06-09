Obituary: Karl Walker
May 23, 1927 – May 22, 2023
WALKER, KARL S.
Karl Silas Walker, born May 23, 1927, died in Mesa, Arizona on May 22, 2023. Karl was born to Homer and Goldie (Gerhardt) Walker in Somerset, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1946. After his service he attended Slippery Rock State College where he excelled in track. He met his wife, Joanne Marilyn Dye, married in 1952, received his Master’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1954 and was accepted into the doctoral program at Wayne State University in 1957. He and Joanne raised four children in suburban Detroit, ending in Grosse Isle, MI. In 1965 he moved to Big Rapids, MI, to accept a position as Director of Admissions at Ferris State University, retiring 21 years later as Dean of Enrollment Services. While in Big Rapids, Karl and Joanne introduced their family to a lifelong love of sports including golf, skiing, tennis and biking. In retirement they built their dream home in Park City, Utah. The next ten years saw Karl caring for his wife Joanne, who died of Alzheimer’s in 2012. Karl continued his active lifestyle, including his close friendship with Jan Zinn and his passion for biking. Karl is survived by his beloved twin brother, Kenneth David Walker, and by his four children, Debra Mecky (Carl), Jeff Walker (Laurie), Jill Stuart (Mike) and Randall Walker and six grandchildren, Jennifer O’Connor (Ryan), Ryan Stuart (Justine), Christine Cianciolo (Paul), Ethan Walker, Kellen Stuart and Bryan Walker. He was blessed to know four great grandchildren, Quinn O’Connor, Emrie Cianciolo and Riley and Jackson Stuart. A Celebration of Life will be held at Park City Community Church on September 23 at 11:00 a.m. Contributions in memory of Karl S. Walker may be made to Ferris State University (https://www.ferris.edu/giving/give-now/index.htm) or Park City Community Church (https://parkcitycommunitychurch.churchcenter.com/giving).
