Obituary: Kathleen Ann “Kat” James
– February 20, 2022
Kathleen Ann “Kat” James passed away in Park City on February 20th, 2022. Kat was born November 11th, 1945, in Alameda, California to Bill and Shirley Patten. Kat later graduated from Alameda H.S and went on to attend San Jose State where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She took a break from college to have her son, Eric Heideman.
Kat left The Bay Area to pursue a music career, this eventually brought her to Park City in 1977. She played guitar and sang at many establishments including The Down Under for many years. She was also known for her calligraphy for many Park City wedding invitations. Kat returned to college where she graduated with an art degree from “The U” in 1987. Kat took a job at The Park Record where she did concert music reviews as well.
She is survived by her son Eric, his wife Susan, and her two granddaughters Emily and Jessica.
