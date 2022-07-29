Obituary: Keith Casey Randall

November 16, 1982 – July 20, 2022

Keith Casey Randall age 39 died on 7/20/2022 in Oakley, Utah in a tragic car accident. He was born on Nov 16, 1982 in Palm Springs California to Robyn Sorensen and Keith Lee Roy Randall.

He loved video games, his family, his dog Haley, and was an avid listener of books. Most of his free time was spent helping his family. For 12 years, he worked at the Main Utah State Liquor store in Park City and was the assistant manager there. He was studying in an Amazon Training program for the last year and 10 months and was just offered the job of his dreams when he would graduate in less than two months. He also worked at Bettilyon Realty Company in Park City as an Administrative Assistant.

He is survived by his mother, Robyn Sue Sorenson, his brother Tyson Cody Sorenson, his grandmother Bonnie Barry, and aunt Vicki Merchant.

Casey was exceptionally smart, and a brother to everyone he cared about. He was the most giving to those who needed a friend!

Casey was loving and genuine to every one of his friends and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He cared about his brother more than himself and made a point to take care of his mother and grandmother who raised him. He loved his brother Cody more than anything, and he was always the one to say â€œI Love youâ€, even to complete strangers at times!

The world is a little less bright and an uncertain place without him in it. He will be loved and never forgotten. He will always be with us in our hearts as he moves on to his place in paradise. Casey, we all love you more than words can say. You were one of the GOOD guys, and we canâ€™t understand why have we lost you.

We will have a Celebration of Caseyâ€™s life on Saturday, June 30th, at Robyn’s home at 4390 North Meadow Lane on Oakley at 2:00pm. We will â€œTalk Storyâ€ and remember the good times, so bring your memories with you!!!!

Instead of flowers Casey would have chosen a small donation to Nuzzlesandco.org where he adopted his dog Haley, his constant companion. They save many lives!