Obituary: Kevin ‘David’ McIntosh

July 7, 1962 – April 26, 2021

Kevin McIntosh passed away quietly on April 26, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona, due to a motorcycle accident.

Kevin D. McIntosh was born July 7, 1962, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Tena H. (Buckley) Fagenstrom & David W. McIntosh (deceased). Kevin’s mom married Rory C. Fagenstrom (deceased) of Great Falls Mt in 2002. Kevin considered Rory to be his father, loved Rory dearly and was broken hearted when Rory passed away in 2012.

Kevin is survived by his mother of Bucoda, WA, sister Rhonda R. Follis of Foresthill, CA and niece Mckennah Follis of Foresthill, CA. Kevin is preceded in death by his Grandparents Delbert & Lucille Buckley of Idaho Falls, Idaho,

Aunt Alyce Faye Sisson, Providence, Utah (deceased) and Uncle Samuel ‘Dayle’ Buckley, Idaho Falls, Idaho (deceased).

Kevin lived and traveled out the country with his mom and sister to Esfahan, Iran; Ivory Coast West Africa and Caraccas, Venezuela. In 1978 Kevin’s family moved to Esfahan, Iran as expatriates. Kevin was very disappointed that his expat school did not have a football program, so he moved to St. Helens, Oregon, where Kevin met his lifelong friend Dave Miletti. Kevin graduated from St. Helens High School in 1980 with high honors and recognition in football. Favorite Team – Denver Broncos!

After high school Kevin enlisted in the Army Military Police. He was stationed in Fulda, Germany for a time and he was ordered to Granada in 1983. Kevin was involved in the 1983 Granada (Operation Urgent Fury) conflict with 6,000 other US Troops ordered by President Reagan. Unfortunately, nearly 20 of these troops were killed and over a hundred wounded.

After four years Kevin left the Army and started college at California State University in Southern CA to receive his bachelor’s degree. Studied at Claremont College CA to receive his first master’s degree in education in one year. Kevin received his second master’s degree from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City.

Kevin worked as a teacher in Southern California then to Cuba, Missouri then to Park City, Utah. He became Assistant Principal to Bob O’Connor in Park City. He loved his boss & best friend Bob, his colleagues, students, and friends in the Park City School District. When Bob retired, he decided to move to Portland, Oregon to teach in the Sherwood School District. After leaving Sherwood, Kevin retired and bought a ranch home with acreage in Bucoda, Washington. In 2019 he bought a double-wide mobile home in Mesa, Arizona where he was involved in the accident that caused his untimely death.

A heart felt Thank You to all Kevin’s colleagues, students and friends who contacted his family with love and condolences, and to all who donated funds to Kevin’s Mom & Sister Rhonda. Your generosity will not be forgotten.