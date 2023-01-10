Obituary: Kevin John Ruda
June 29, 1952 – December 22, 2022
Kevin J Ruda, age 70, of Park City, UT, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. Kevin was born and raised in Baraboo, WI to his late parents, Clarence and Marie (Davis) Ruda.
Kevin was survived by his loving wife Chantal and his children; Heather, Jordan, Michael, Katrina and Francis.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Diana, his Daughter Mindy, his parents Clarence and Marie, his brother Butch and brother in law Terry.
Kevin was an illustrious and successful business man who loved family and experiencing life.
To see the full obituary, memorial date and time, please visit: https://www.canno
nmortuary.com/obituaries/kevin-ruda
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.