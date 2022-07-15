Obituary: Kevin Thomas (Rip) Griffith

January 6, 1953 – June 30, 2022

Kevin Thomas (Rip) Griffith died June 30, 2022, of natural causes after battling numerous health issues for the past few years.

Rip was born to Patricia and Thomas Griffith January 6, 1953 in San Diego, CA and grew up in Newtown, CT. He spent summers with his family at Lake George, NY and winters skiing with family at Gore Mountain where he developed a lifelong passion for the sport. Rip attended Newtown High School where he was captain of his soccer team.

He attended the University of Denver and the University of Utah, moved to Park City and joined the Park City Ski Team in the 70’s while at the same time commuting to Wyoming on his dirt bike for seismic work in the oil fields. He also played right wing with the Park City High Rollers soccer club in the 80’s, and was a regular at the PCMR Town Race Series in the X-Country and A Divisions. At the same time, he worked as a medical technician with the local Park City Clinic and as a surveyor for Alliance Engineering for 15 years before finding his dream job as District Avalanche Forecaster for UDOT in Provo Canyon. Rip assisted with the installation of a Howitzer and was responsible for the 36 avalanche slide paths in the canyon. He married his long-time girlfriend Carol Marconi in June 1998, and they spent fun years hiking in the Uintah mountains. They were divorced in October 2003.

Rip enjoyed a good book and had a particular fondness for the writings of David Foster Wallace, especially Infinite Jest. He had an aversion to solar radiation and often sought the “blessed shade” on sunny days. He had a deep respect and love for outdoor pursuits that included skiing, climbing, biking, mushroom hunting (mushroom risotto being a specialty of his). He was a regular at Utah Avalanche Center events and International Snow Science conferences and enjoyed a daily interest in temperature, precipitation rates and totals and other weather details. He enjoyed wordplay, chess, riddles, and jokes and would often question the origin of things because of his inquisitive mind. He was precise in all that he did and had a certain way of doing things that often led to further discussion or debate. Rip had extensive knowledge on many subjects that he was more than willing to share, along with real life stories that he would recount in great detail, often finishing with a smile, laugh or chuckle.

Rip is survived by mother Patty, siblings Kerry, Kimberly, Kent, ex-wife Carol Menconi and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.