Obituary: Kurt Wilson

Kurt Wilson

Provided Photo

May 11, 1954 – November 17, 2021

Kurt Andrew Wilson, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully in Park City, Utah after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 67 years young.

Born in Franklin, New Jersey to Claire and William Wilson, Kurt like his father and brother before him, became a successful architect upon graduating from the University of Colorado with a master’s in architecture. Turning to pursue a passion for large scale commercial construction, Kurt entered the “design-build” field for large food processing and storage facilities at an early stage, rising to become Director, Food & Beverage for Alston Construction, one of the top 100 Design-Builders in the country.

Growing up in the mountains of New Jersey, Kurt became an unusually gifted skier at a very early age, honing his fundamentals by racing on the often-unforgiving, hard packed east coast snow conditions. Throughout his life, skiing was his one true passion – his happy place, and it became a lifelong mission to build a lifestyle around it. Moving to Park City 13 years ago was the culmination of that mission and there, Kurt pursued his passion to no end, typically averaging over 80 days a year on the slopes high above Park City. To say Kurt was a great skier would not suffice. He was truly exceptional and one of those rare individuals who seem to float effortlessly down any slope, never, ever losing his center of balance. A genuine marvel to watch, images of Kurt blowing by in a cloud of powder will never be forgotten by all of those who had the pleasure of accompanying him.

Kurt made friends wherever he went and never missed a chance to find amusement in the often mundane. His unwavering sense of humor, even in the midst of his difficult battle with cancer, sustained him and all of those around him and many of his well-known expressions will certainly live on and light up rooms for years to come.

Kurt was a family man early on, survived by his wife Page of 35 years, his four beautiful children, Katie Pasic (Trenton), Sophie Nordquist (Ryan), sons Graham Carr and William Andrew, grandchildren Finn and newborn Shepherd Pasic and brothers Craig and Eric. While we struggle and mourn the difficult loss of our loving, accomplished, amusing father, brother and friend, we are forever grateful to have been blessed with his presence. His legacy is alive and well in all of those he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held Summer of 2022 on the summit of Jupiter Peak above Park City.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Sports Alliance Park City: https://ysaparkcity.org .