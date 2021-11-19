Obituary: LeAnne Wells Halbersleben

August 24, 1938 – November 6, 2021

LeAnne Wells Halbersleben died peacefully on November 6, 2021. Leanne was born on August 24, 1938 to Richard and Sue Wells. She grew up in Provo and then attended University of Utah. She married Robert Halbersleben in 1959 and they raised 4 children together in Orem. After her kids were out of the house, LeAnne started a new career and opened LeAnne’s Gifts and Leathers in Provo. They moved to Park City a couple years later and the store moved to Main Street in Park City. She ran that business successfully for many years until she retired. LeAnne enjoyed playing bridge, crossword puzzles, fishing, golf, gambling, politics, sewing, trading stocks and spending time with her family. She and Bob took many road trips to Nevada, California and Oregon and also traveled to Hawaii. She was always up for drinking some wine with friends, one of her sisters or other family members. Toward the end of her life, she moved to The Ridge Foothill where she received excellent care from their staff as well as the staff at Bristol Hospice. She is survived by her children Cyd Love (Jim), Tracy Halbersleben (Mark Pizzolato), Anne Briscoe (Chris) and Rich Halbersleben (Vicky Steinbrech), her sisters Dixie Manwaring (Michael) and Judy Uzelac (Joe). She was affectionately known as “Bagha” by her surviving grand-children Nick Tucker (Hiromi), Rachel Graham, Abbi Briscoe, Gabe Pizzolato, Naomi Halbersleben and Jack Halbersleben. LeAnne was a true inspiration to all who spent time with her and she will be sincerely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor the week of what would be her next birthday, August 20, 2022 at the Park City Library Community Room.