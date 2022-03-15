Obituary: Lewis “Louie” Melvin Leatham
November 20, 1961 – March 9, 2022
Louie leaves behind his parents, Lewis B Leatham (Father) & Sharon L Leatham (mother), Perry Leatham (Brother) of Midvale UT, Christy Leatham (Sister) of Park City UT, Jacob Davis (Son) of Taylorsville UT.
Born in Miners Hospital in Park City, UT. Louie was a kind, loving and friendly guy. He liked to ski, and loved his many friends and family. Louie was One-in-a-million and will be truly missed by all. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
