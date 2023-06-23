Obituary: Linda Bowman

Linda Bowman

Provided Photo

May 27, 1941 – June 1, 2023

Linda Louise Bowman passed away on June 1, 2023 at Vine Ridge Senior Living in Cloverdale, California. She was 82 years old.

Born May 27, 1941 to Lloyd and Dorothy Bowman in Casper, Wyoming, Linda followed a remarkable path for women at the time. A 1959 honors graduate of Natrona County High School, Linda attended the University of Wyoming, joined Kappa Delta sorority, and earned a mathematics degree in 1963 with the goal of being a computer scientist.

Linda was an unheralded trailblazer. She worked as computer programmer for 15-plus years at Sperry Corporation in Salt Lake City, often on defense-related projects. After Sperry, she was a technical writer for several software startups in Salt Lake City and Park City. For most of her career, she was often the only female employee coding or editing.

Linda was also known for her deep integrity and indefatigable gusto. She spoke her mind and was known for taking principled stands even in the face of contempt and criticism. She refused to tolerate misuses of power or rank. Most importantly, she was fiercely loyal and devoted to her sons, grandchildren, and closest friends. Physical disability and dementia diminished her vigor, but she kept her wit to the end.

She is survived by her two sons, Matthew Klingle (Connie) of Brunswick, Maine, and David Bowman (Megan) of Healdsburg, California; and her four grandchildren: Benjamin and Anna Klingle, and Jack and Maximus Bowman.

Linda will be buried, at her request, next to her parents in Lusk, Wyoming at a later time.