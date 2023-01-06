Obituary: Lori Lea Green

February 22, 1960 – December 27, 2022

Lori Lea Green, 62, of Ogden, Utah passed away December 27, 2022, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 22, 1960, in Heber City, Utah to Schana and Joseph Mackley. Lori was raised in Park City, Utah until her junior year in high school. The family then moved to Wyoming where Lori graduated from Mountain View High School.

Shortly after graduation, Lori married her high school sweetheart, Mark Green. Within their 44-year marriage, Mark and Lori had 3 children: Mary, Pamela, and Ryan, and 8 grandchildren.

Lori had a great love for animals. She courageously started her own dog grooming business and was able to give that love to many animals for 15 years. Above all, Lori’s greatest accomplishment was her family. She went above and beyond to make sure that all of her family felt loved and accepted by her.

Lori had diverse interests including a love for music (those who knew her best knew how eclectic her music taste was, but she truly loved old country); pinochle; making people laugh with her sometimes twisted sense of humor; meeting new people; and dragging Mark into any antique store that they “accidentally” came across. She and Mark loved to travel together. Their traveling took them to many concerts in many states.

Lori is an inspiration to many who saw her thrive as a double amputee of both legs. Lori attended a local gym, and with Avery’s (her trainer) guidance and support, continued a regimen of strength and mobility exercises until movement became impossible without severe pain. Lori was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease this past summer that rapidly deteriorated her muscles and made daily routines nearly impossible until she succumbed to the disease. Mark was very fortunate to stay home and care for Lori during this time. Lori was able to spend her last days at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Lori had a deep love for her children and grandchildren, and for anyone down on their luck. Her sense of humor and her laugh were contagious, her smile was heartwarming and beautiful. Lori is loved deeply by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Lori is survived by her husband, Mark; her children, Mary (Steve) McCormick, Pamela (Eric) Mark, Ryan (Ashley) Green; 8 grandchildren, Kali, Kori Alexa, Riley, Zack, Katelyn, Paige, and Wade George; sister, Sandra (Mackley) Bosteder; and brother, Kelly L. Mackley. She was preceded in death by her mother, Schana Wheeler Gearing, father, Joseph Mackley, and stepfather, Dennis L. Gearing.

A celebration of life for Lori will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT with a viewing held prior to services from 9:40-10:40 am.

Please dress casual. Wear your favorite Levi’s and something tie-dyed (optional), Lori’s favorite attire!

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, UT.

Services will be live streamed on Lori’s obituary page at http://www.myers-mortuary.com . To watch scroll to the bottom of her obituary at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. If unable to watch at this time her service will be on the Myers website indefinitely.