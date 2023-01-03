Obituary: Lori Lea Green

February 22, 1960 – December 27, 2022

Lori Lea Green, 62, of Ogden, Utah passed away December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 22, 1960 in Heber City, Utah to Schana and Joseph Mackley. Lori was raised in Park City, Utah until her junior year in high school. The family then moved to Wyoming where Lori graduated from Mountain View High School.

Shortly after graduation, Lori married her high school sweetheart, Mark Green. Within their 44-year marriage Mark and Lori had 3 children, Mary, Pamela, and Ryan, and 8 grandchildren.

Lori courageously started her own dog grooming business. Her passions included her family, music, needlepoint, making people laugh, and meeting new friends. She and Mark loved to travel together.

Lori was/is an inspiration to many who saw her struggle as a double amputee of both legs until a few months before movement became impossible without severe pain. Lori attended a local gym and with Avery, her trainer’s guidance and support, continued a regimen of strength and mobility exercises.

Lori had a deep love for her children and grandchildren, for anyone down on their luck, and for animals. Her sense of humor and her laugh were contagious, her smile was heartwarming and beautiful. Lori is loved deeply by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Lori is survived by her husband, Mark; her children, Mary (Steve) McCormick, Pamela (Eric) Mark, Ryan (Ashley) Green; 8 grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Mackley) Bosteder; and brother, Kelly L. Mackley. She was preceded in death by her mother, Schana Wheeler Gearing, father, Joseph Mackley, and stepfather, Dennis L. Gearing.

A celebration of life for Lori will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT with a viewing held prior to services from 9:40-10:40 am. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, UT.

Services will be live streamed on Lori’s obituary page at http://www.myers-mortuary.com